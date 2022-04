HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Frances J. (Phillips) Brenon, 80, wife of Robert Brenon, Henderson, passed away Wednesday, April 6th, 2022 in Edgewater, FL. under the care of Hospice.

Funeral arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.