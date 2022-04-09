Friday Sports: Lone high school diamond game plays out in Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Most of the local high school sports action was postponed Friday due to wet field conditions from Thursday’s rain, but one contest was played in Lewis County on the baseball diamond.

In Lowville, the Red Raiders hosted the Indian River Warriors in a Frontier League baseball contest.

Top 1, the Warriors were threatening, but Lowville starter Logan Watson gets the strikeout to end the inning.

At the Bottom 1, the Red Raiders get on the board as Max MaKuch hits a slow roller to short. The throw to first is off, allowing Brody Brown to score: 1-0 Red Raiders.

Still in the first, a wild pitch allows MaKuch to score from 3rd: 2-0 Lowville.

Later in the frame, Watson strikes out. The catcher drops the ball which allows Watson to reach, on the play Brenden Hamburg scores: 3-0 Lowville after 1.

Lowville goes on to beat Indian River 4-0.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.