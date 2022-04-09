Advertisement

Friday Sports: Lone high school diamond game plays out in Lowville

Most of the local high school sports action was postponed Friday due to wet field conditions...
Most of the local high school sports action was postponed Friday due to wet field conditions from Thursday’s rain, but one contest was played in Lewis County on the baseball diamond.(wwny)
By Mel Busler and Rob Krone
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Most of the local high school sports action was postponed Friday due to wet field conditions from Thursday’s rain, but one contest was played in Lewis County on the baseball diamond.

In Lowville, the Red Raiders hosted the Indian River Warriors in a Frontier League baseball contest.

Top 1, the Warriors were threatening, but Lowville starter Logan Watson gets the strikeout to end the inning.

At the Bottom 1, the Red Raiders get on the board as Max MaKuch hits a slow roller to short. The throw to first is off, allowing Brody Brown to score: 1-0 Red Raiders.

Still in the first, a wild pitch allows MaKuch to score from 3rd: 2-0 Lowville.

Later in the frame, Watson strikes out. The catcher drops the ball which allows Watson to reach, on the play Brenden Hamburg scores: 3-0 Lowville after 1.

Lowville goes on to beat Indian River 4-0.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover crash on Route 37 near the village of Massena
Rollover crash caught on video near Massena
Don't give in to the temptation to start mowing and raking right now. You could be disturbing...
Put that rake down! One expert says it’s too early to start yardwork
Police lights
Man tased twice during Lowville arrest
We look back at the history of the tiny hamlet of Tylerville in the town of Rutland. Once a...
Sleepy Tylerville was once a bustling community
LaFargeville Central School
Audit critiques LaFargeville district for missing equipment

Latest News

WWNY Blast From the Past: gas prices in 2008
WWNY Meet Jefferson County’s newest crime-fighting team
WWNY Agriculture has $1.7B effect on region’s economy, says Cornell professor
WWNY Primary day will likely settle some north country elections