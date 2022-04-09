Advertisement

Governor signs $220B budget, boosted by federal aid, surplus

The Assembly Chamber is pictured during a legislative session at the state Capitol Friday,...
The Assembly Chamber is pictured during a legislative session at the state Capitol Friday, April 8, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)(Hans Pennink | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (AP) - Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday signed a $220 billion state budget that’s expected to rely on an influx of federal funds and higher-than-expected tax revenues.

The bill signing comes over a week past the original April 1 deadline. Disagreements over policy issues held up passage of the spending plan, which was also used to tackle issues expected to resonate with voters during an election year.

State lawmakers had debated into the early morning hours over the one-year budget that is set to boost pay for health care and home care workers, shave 16 cents off the cost of a gallon of gas through December and help New Yorkers with unpaid rent and utility bills.

