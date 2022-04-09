Advertisement

Reports: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins struck by car, killed in Florida

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was struck by a car and killed in South Florida Saturday morning, according to a report from ESPN.

Haskins was 24.

The Pittsburgh Steelers released a statement on Twitter from head coach Mike Tomlin regarding Haskins’ death.

“Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken,” Tomlin said in part in the statement.

Haskins played for Ohio State before he was selected by the Washington Commanders in the 2019 draft, according to ESPN.

He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers after two seasons with the Commanders.

ESPN reported he was in South Florida training with the Steelers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Man tased twice during Lowville arrest
We look back at the history of the tiny hamlet of Tylerville in the town of Rutland. Once a...
Sleepy Tylerville was once a bustling community
LaFargeville Central School
Audit critiques LaFargeville district for missing equipment
Joseph Seeber
St. Lawrence County’s new DSS commissioner speaks out
Gas pump
Will north country counties join state’s gas tax holiday?

Latest News

A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
GRAPHIC: More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at U.S. Senate confirmation hearing.
Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress’ partisan path
A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m....
3 killed in Georgia gun range shooting; suspects not in custody
The immediate aftermath of the Russian missile strike on a railway station in the Ukrainian...
GRAPHIC: Aftermath from Russian missile strike at Ukraine train station