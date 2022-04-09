Reports: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins struck by car, killed in Florida

(Gray News) - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was struck by a car and killed in South Florida Saturday morning, according to a report from ESPN.

Haskins was 24.

The Pittsburgh Steelers released a statement on Twitter from head coach Mike Tomlin regarding Haskins’ death.

“Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken,” Tomlin said in part in the statement.

Haskins played for Ohio State before he was selected by the Washington Commanders in the 2019 draft, according to ESPN.

He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers after two seasons with the Commanders.

ESPN reported he was in South Florida training with the Steelers.

