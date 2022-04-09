Saturday Sports: Lacrosse highlights from around the north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was all action on the lacrosse field Saturday with high school and college matchups.

Potsdam vs. Salmon River (Girl’s lacrosse)

It was a Northern Athletic Conference matchup as the Lady Sandstoners hosted Salmon River. Winter Jock connected to put the Lady Shamrocks up 10-nothing.

Later, Janna Lazore scored to make it 12-zip. Emma Fields got Potsdam on the scoreboard off a restart. Fields later crossed to Teagan McGaheran to make the score 12-2 Salmon River. The Shamrocks go on to win 16-3.

Carthage vs. Oswego (Girl’s Lacrosse)

Carthage hosted Oswego in non-league play. In the first half, the Comets took the lead when Izzy Wormwood went all in for the score.

Gracie Highers brought Carthage to 2-0. Wormwood scored a 2nd goal to make it a 3-nothing contest.

Oswego pulled into the lead late in the 1st half but Carthage would go on to win 11-9.

St. Lawrence Central vs. Plattsburgh (Boy’s Lacrosse)

The Larries start off right with a score from Jayden Ashley. Later, Collin Sirles will feed Ashley who goes top shelf bringing the score to 3-0.

Ashley would score seven goals and add three assists as the Larries beat Plattsburgh 13-1.

Clarkson vs. RPI (Men’s Lacrosse)

Clarkson hosting RPI in Liberty League play.

Bryan Penney dents the back of the net in the first quarter. Clarkson jumps in front 1-0.

Later, with Clarkson down 2-1, Tyler Hall finds the mark, tying the game.

Clarkson will regain the lead in the 2nd quarter and go on to win the game 11-8.

SUNY Canton vs. Husson (Women’s Lacrosse)

It was a women’s N.A.C. matchup Saturday. First half, less than a minute in, Lindsey Wunder scores, taking the Roos up 1-0.

Not even a minute later, it was Alexis Piniewski scoring, bringing Canton to 2-0.

SUNY Canton would continue its scorestreak, leading the Lady Roos to a 19-6 win. The team is 3-0 in league play.

