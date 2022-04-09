WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Shirley E. Robbins, 88, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, April 6th, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Home where she was a resident.

Services will be held at a day, place and time to be announced in late May. Burial will be in the North Watertown Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Shirley is survived by several cousins.

She was born in Watertown, May 7th, 1933. She was a graduate of Watertown High School. Shirley worked at Garns Supply for many years as a bookkeeper. After the business closed she went to work at F.X. Caprara Car Companies for several years until retiring.

Shirley was a member of the Life Church of the Nazarene. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

