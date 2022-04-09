Thousands come to Lewis County for annual SNIRT Run

BARNES CORNERS, New York (WWNY) - It’s part snow, part dirt, and for the riders, all fun.

The 17th annual SNIRT run revved up Saturday morning in Lewis County. Officials believe more than six thousand people will take part in this year’s run.

“Been cooped up,” said SNIRT rider Steve Garneau. “Been plowing the neighbor’s drive for free all winter just so I can ride my ATV. So, can’t wait to have the plow off and spin some mud.”

Garneau is one of several first time riders taking part in the annual kick-off to the spring riding season.

“We’re just looking to meet some new friends, have a good time, and whoever wins, I think everybody wins,” Garneau said.

For the riders on the 17th annual SNIRT run, today may be all fun and games. But for places like Keitha’s Café in Lorraine, today is big business.

“It’s been a great day, inside and outside,” said café owner Keitha Roboga. “I have to say this is the best year so far. This is a huge weekend, for every 100 four wheelers, there are 400 more people that know I exist here in Lorraine.”

With registration on pace to break records, the impact on the Lewis County economy is enormous.

“This is a huge weekend for us and all the businesses on the hill,” said Tugger’s owner Tricia Garvin. “This is our slow season between snowmobiles and ATV’s, so this has a big impact for everybody.”

Organizers and officials say safety and responsibility is a priority for this year’s run. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that there have been no crashes or incidents to report from run.

