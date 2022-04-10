Authorities ask for help locating man missing from SNIRT run

MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a 72-year-old man who was participating in this weekend’s SNIRT run.

Officials say Fred Moat may be heading to the Highmarket area. He was riding a 2020 Polaris Razor, white and black, with a stuffed tiger on the roll cage. Moat was last seen at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Moat, who officials say has dementia, is 6-feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 180 pounds. He has white hair and walks as if he has back pain.

He’s wearing a florescent green jacket and Carhart bibs.

Anyone who has seen Moat is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 315-376-3511.

