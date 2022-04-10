Advertisement

Authorities ask for help locating man missing from SNIRT run

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 72-year-old Fred...
The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 72-year-old Fred Moat, who went missing from this weekend's SNIRT Run(Lewis Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTAGUE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a 72-year-old man who was participating in this weekend’s SNIRT run.

Officials say Fred Moat may be heading to the Highmarket area. He was riding a 2020 Polaris Razor, white and black, with a stuffed tiger on the roll cage. Moat was last seen at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Moat, who officials say has dementia, is 6-feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 180 pounds. He has white hair and walks as if he has back pain.

He’s wearing a florescent green jacket and Carhart bibs.

Anyone who has seen Moat is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 315-376-3511.

