Downstate authorities on lookout for alleged bank robber who hails from Watertown

MONTICELLO, New York (WWNY) - Police are looking for a Watertown man who allegedly robbed a bank in Monticello, New York on Friday. Monticello is northwest of New York City.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown stole a sum of money from an M&T bank around 1:20 pm. Authorities say he allegedly passed the teller a note demanding money and stating he had a gun.

Pratt’s believed to be driving a stolen 2015 Ford Explorer with the New York plate number - KMM1568. The vehicle was spotted overnight in Manhattan and Queens.

There is a warrant out for Pratt’s arrest. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 845-794-7100

