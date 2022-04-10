Edward G. Schmitt, 76, formerly of Lowville (WWNY)

PORT CHARLOTTE, Florida (WWNY) - Edward G. Schmitt, 76, of Port Charlotte, FL, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at his home under the loving care of his family and Tidewell Hospice.

A graveside service will be held in June at Old Glendale Cemetery, Glenfield. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., Lowville, NY.

Edward is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis; a son, Edward G. Schmitt, III and Juliana of Knoxville, TN; two daughters, Kelly and Colin Reed of Cedar Rapids, IA, Katherine and Nathan Tobey of Slinger, WI; seven grandchildren; and a sister, Juanita and Richard Durham of Waterford, CT. He is predeceased by a daughter Renee’, and his parents.

Edward was born February 4, 1946 a son of the late Edward G. and Mae Hirschey Schmitt in Santa Rosa CA. In 1968 he graduated from Syracuse University College of Forestry with a B.S. degree, and in 1970 he graduated from Syracuse University with a M.S. degree in Paper Science Engineering. On February 3, 1968, he married Phyllis Kemp in Lowville, NY.

He worked running paper mills most of his career. From 1970 to 2000 he worked for Caraustar Industries ending as VP of the mill division. From 2000 to 2012 he was CEO of Midwest Recycling of Illinois. Over the course of his career, he served on various organizations and boards related to the paper industry.

Edward was a member of the New Day Christian Church in Port Charlotte, FL. As a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, he led a bible study or small group and also served as church administrator and treasurer in the churches we attended, as his career moved his location.

Ed was an outdoorsman, enjoying being in the woods and was he an avid hunter.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5595 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

