Elimination of “fiber optic” tax could connect more north country homes, businesses

Ethernet cables
Ethernet cables(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - With the passage of a new state budget, a tax that makes it harder for people in rural areas to get internet access has been eliminated.

It’s called the “fiber optic” tax and it’s something north country Assemblyman Mark Walczyk fought to get rid of. Walczyk says the elimination of the tax will reduce the cost on broadband companies to lay the necessary cables and infrastructure to ensure people across New York have access to high speed internet.

“The small companies that serve in our rural areas, and really do a great job, do so by fiber optics,” Walczyk said. “And this oppressive tax that was put in by Governor Cuomo was a direct afront to their business model. So removing this is a huge win for rural broadband.”

Walczyk wrote then-Governor Cuomo in 2020, to speak out against the tax, which charged telecom companies a fee for broadband projects within a state right-of-way.

Walczyk says getting rid of the tax will save millions of dollars as companies expand and deliver broadband service.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik also pushed for the tax reversal, saying in a press release, “This is a long overdue step, yet there is still more work to do to eliminate Albany’s red tape that hampers broadband buildout in rural communities. I will continue pushing for results until every family in Upstate New York and the North Country can access affordable high-speed internet from their homes, schools, and businesses.”

