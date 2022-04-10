Gerald P. Frank, 86, of Calcium (WWNY)

CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Gerald P. Frank, 86, of Calcium, NY, passed away peacefully April 9, 2022 at his home where he was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on November 14, 1935, in Watertown, NY, son of Stuart L. and Dorothy I. (Compo) Frank, and he graduated from WHS in January of 1954.

Gerald entered the US Navy on February 8, 1954 and was honorably discharged on February 7, 1956. He continued his military service with the Navy Reserves until 1961. He then joined the Army Reserves in 1978 and his first duty was with the 440 Medical Clearing Co. in Watertown and his second duty station was with the US Army Center in Malone, NY. During his years in the service he served as an x-ray specialist in various departments, until he retired as a Sergeant on November 14, 1995.

Gerald received his certificate in Radiologic Technology in 1958 from the Guild X-ray Training School now known as North Country Community College in Saranac Lake. Jerry worked for Dr. Walker Heap and subsequent partners of North Country Orthopedic Group from 1960 until his retirement in 1995. After his retirement he took great pride working as a bagger at the Fort Drum Commissary for 15 years until his health no longer allowed him to work.

He married Lucille H. Hurlbert on September 20, 1958 at Our Lady of The Sacred Heart Church. The couple have resided in Calcium since 1961.

In 1966, Gerald was one of the founding members of the Calcium Youth Club, he was an avid hunter and member of the Red Bandana Hunting Club with family and friends in Odessa, NY, he served two years as a councilman for the Town of LeRay, he enjoyed bowling and he and his wife loved going to Atlantic City. He was a communicant of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and member of the Black River American Legion for over 50 years. Gerald also received Black River Citizen of the Year award in 2012. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Lucille H. Frank, Calcium; three children, Timothy P. (Connie) Frank, Odessa, NY, Linda L. (Richard) Frank Turner, Evans Mills, NY, Stephen D. (Lisa) Frank, Tully, NY; 7 grandchildren, Ian (Linzy) Frank, Lindsay (Robert) Pawlewicz, Alexander (Courtney) Turner, Nicholas Cusato, Connor Frank, Matthew Frank and Mary Frank; 4 great grandchildren, Mila, Isabella, Theodore and Remi; a sister, Constance I. Jakubowski, Brownville; nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by two grandchildren, Samantha Turner, Elise Frank, a brother, Daniel Frank, his mother in law, Virginia Grizawich and a brother in law, Carl Jakubowski.

Calling hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

A Funeral Mass will be said at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 13th at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Black River.

Burial with full military honors will follow in Sanford Corners Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolence may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.