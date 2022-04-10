Marjorie “Marge” L. Howe, 91, of Hannawa Falls (WWNY)

HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Marjorie “Marge” L. Howe, 91, of Church Street, peacefully passed away on April 6, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Marge was born on September 11, 1930 in Johnstown, NY, the daughter of the late Elden and Dorothy (Sthal) Bradt. She graduated from Gloversville High School in 1948 and married Lloyd Howe on June 24, 1950 in Gloversville, NY. He later predeceased her on September 12, 2007.

Marge started working at Lewis and Company Department Store in Potsdam and later at Loblaw’s Store. She later babysat for many children in the Potsdam area throughout the years. Marjorie was a member of Hannawa Falls Fire Department Tactical Group and enjoyed bowling in various leagues. She was an avid reader and enjoyed the many pets she had throughout the years.

Marge is survived by her children, Lloyd (Lynn) Howe II of Hannawa Falls, Scott Howe of Syracuse, Connie (Resart) Watson of Phoenix, AZ, Beth (Robert) Rogers of Baldwinsville and Lynn (Joseph) Primicias of Memphis; a foster son, James (Cheryl) Countryman of Hannawa Falls; fresh air son, Eddie (Kym) Cruz of North Carolina; a sister Ester Hanson; 14 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by three brothers; Robert, Walter and Donald Bradt; two step sisters, Phyllis and Mary Ellen; two daughters in law, Cathy and Chris; a grandson, Lloyd Howe III; a fresh air son, Aurelio Cruz.

Friends and family are invited to call at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 2:00 until time of service at 5:00 pm with Mother Kathryn Boswell officiating. At the family’s request, everyone is welcome to wear any Mickey Mouse attire they may have to honor Marge.

Memorial contributions in Marge’s memory may be made to the Potsdam Humane Society, Hannawa Falls Fire Department or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam. Memories and condolences may be shared online with the family at www.donaldsonseymour.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.