North country vets are headed to D.C. on honor flight

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Veterans are known for serving and honoring our country. As a token of gratitude, Honor Flight Syracuse wants to honor them back.

North country veterans are set to take a one-day trip to Washington D.C where they’ll visit some memorials.

“It’s just to get to know the other guys. It’s a lot of comradery,” said Cliff Good, who’ll be heading to D.C. “You’re so close together in things like this. You develop a real bond.”

Honor Flight is a nationwide non-profit organization with several chapters across the country. The group takes veterans to Washington D.C. to see the sights.

Army veteran Cliff Good says this trip is different than any one he has taken before.

Good served as an army officer from 1954 to 1956 and this will be his first time visiting memorials at the Capital, something he’s excited to see after seeing other memorials overseas.

Honor flight president Kevin Bradley says there are more than 40 thousand veterans in the north country. He and his team are happy to serve as many as they can.

" We prioritize our World War II Veterans, our Korean veterans,” Bradley said. “Of course now, we’re really starting to focus on our Vietnam veterans.”

Honor Flight sponsors 80 veterans and allows them to bring a guardian for the trip. Their team calls these mission trips. They have two per year.

“And of course, I can’t thank the community for their generosity. It’s just incredible. It enables us to fly,” Bradley said.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Good said.

The trip will be on April 30th. Honor flight encourages the community to welcome the veterans back from their trip that same day at 5pm at Syracuse International Airport.

And to make those honor flights happen, the community can help by donating to the Yes we CAN bottle and can drive. The event raises money for veterans to take part in the Honor Flights. Salmon Run Mall hosted a can drive Saturday and donations can continue to be made at any local bottle and can retrieval center.

For more information about Honor Flight Syracuse, visit its website.

