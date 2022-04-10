Sharon Katherine Martin, 83 (WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sharon Katherine Martin, 83, was born in Scotia (Schenectady) NY on September 22, 1938 and passed away March 13, 2022 in Florida. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Grace Martin.

Sharon Katherine Martin graduated from Mount Penn High School (Reading PA), Syracuse University (B.A. with concentrations in English and Journalism), and SUNY-Potsdam (M.S. in Education). Although she taught elementary school in Massachusetts and New York State for several years, she found her calling in social service and settled in Central New York.

Sharon’s love of the Arts—particularly theatre and writing, fostered from childhood—consumed her leisure time. Longstanding friends contend she kept them active and involved via sorties to museums, concerts, dance, shows, fairs, rallies, and excursions from statewide tours to the Islands and Europe. And the North Country outdoors beckoned in all seasons, from St Lawrence and Ontario beaches to cross-country ski trails and skating rinks.

The unofficial photographer-cum-archivist of a variety of clubs and organizations, Sharon was particularly active with SU Alumni, Sigma Kappa, AAUW, and Toastmasters chapters. Known as Godmother Sherry, she spread love and affection to both “official” godchildren and their brothers and sisters – from Seattle, Washington, to Paris, France.

Arrangements are through National Cremation Society (Sarasota FL) and Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. (Watertown NY) - online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Burial anticipated in late spring (when the ice and snow have melted) in St James Cemetery (Carthage NY).

In lieu of a memorial service, friends and relatives might choose to support arts organizations and/or charities close to Sharon’s heart: St Jude’s Children’s Hospital, the ASPCA (or local rescue and pet-assisted-therapy shelters), Habitat for Humanity, and UNICEF.

