Sunday Sports: JCC men’s baseball team focuses on talent, potential

Jefferson Community College's men's baseball team
By Rob Krone
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Brandon Noble’s Cannoneers entered play this weekend with a 1-10 overall record and1-8 in conference play. The Cannoneers are sporting a young roster with only 6 sophomores and 25 freshman.

While it’s a young roster, Coach Noble says it’s one filled with talent and potential.

Noble said, ”We’re blessed with such a great group of guys. They work so hard from the fall. Part of it is a little bit of a learning curve, getting outside for the first time. So they’ve had to learn how to play together.”

The injury bug has hit the Cannoneers hard, with the team losing its number one and number three starters to injury for the season.

Other players are stepping in and getting an opportunity they may not have had this season.

”Yeah, that puts a strain on the pitchers, especially the guys that we expected to rely on,” Noble said. “But at the same time, it provides an opportunity for other guys to step up. We’ve seen a couple of our guys really go out the last couple weeks and pitch well and look for them to be able to extend that throughout the season.”

Despite the record and the injuries, the players remain optimistic about what they can accomplish with 19 games left on the 2022 schedule.

J.C.C. catcher Brayden Mason said, “We have a lot of talent on this team. We’re all new together, we’re all young. We just haven’t really put it together yet.”

J.C.C.’s roster is light on local talent, with only five players combined from the Frontier League and N.A.C.

But like past years, the Cannoneers’ roster has players from all over the country and outside the country, with one player from texas and four players from Canada. So why J.C.C.?

”It was just a great opportunity as I wanted to keep playing baseball after high school,” said pitcher and outfielder Yojairo Juan. “Coach reached out to me and he told me about opportunities that came here, so I chose to attend this school and continue my studies and baseball.”

”My dad is in the military stationed at West Point Military Academy so I decided to come up here, give him a chance to watch me play a year of college baseball,” said pitcher Elijah Sherwin, who hails from Cibolo, Texas.

After playing the first third of their season on the road, the Cannoneers are slated to open the home portion of their schedule on Tuesday, hosting Hudson Valley Community College.

