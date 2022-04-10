Advertisement

UPDATE: Police catch Watertown man wanted for bank robbery

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office was looking for 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown. Authorities allege he robbed a bank in Monticello, NY on Friday(Sullivan Co. Sheriff's Office)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown man accused of robbing a bank in Monticello, New York has been arrested.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office tells us 33-year-old Charles Pratt was spotted by the New York Police Department sleeping in the back seat of a stolen 2015 Ford explorer in Harlem.

The Sullivan Times is reporting that Pratt was arrested late Saturday night and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property.

Pratt allegedly stole a sum of money from an M&T bank in Monticello, northwest of New York City, on Friday. Authorities say he passed the teller a note, saying he had a gun and demanded money.

