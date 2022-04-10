Advertisement

WATCH: Man pulled from raging river after attempted rescue of dog caught in current

A man who saved a dog from raging Los Angeles river describes harrowing feat. (SOURCE: KCAL,KCBS)
By Nicole Comstock
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) – A good Samaritan is recounting his attempt to rescue a stranger’s dog from a river in California.

Dustin Leming, an iron worker, dropped 14 feet into the Los Angeles River to rescue a dog trapped in the raging current during a rain storm.

He risked his own life to save a stranger’s dog.

“Oh, that dog was scared,” he said.

The heroic effort left Leming in need of his own rescue.

“They did have to rescue me, and thank God they did,” he said.

As rescue helicopters circled above his home last week, Leming and his mom ran to the river out back and saw Scooby struggling to keep his furry head above the water.

When Leming saw the canine, he couldn’t help himself. He said he wanted to be a veterinarian so it was second nature to help an animal in need.

“I told her, I said ‘Look mom, that dog’s in the river. I’m going to the river. I’m gonna save that dog,’” he said. “And she goes, ‘You better not Dustin’ and I told her, ‘Look, I’m going in.”

But first, Leming had to run ahead of the dog.

“I think it was about a mile and a half down where I finally caught up to him,” Leming said.

When he finally got into the waist high water and got his arms around Scooby, the terrified German Shepherd sunk its teeth into his arms.

“That current, that current is stronger than you think,” Leming said.

He said it became too hard to hold on to the dog, and Scooby wiggled out of his arms and was eventually carried away by the current.

“I was like ‘Oh man, if that dog dies, I’m gonna be so sad,’” Leming said.

It was fortunately not a lost cause, and Scooby survived. The dog floated down the river to a shallow spot where rescue crews eventually got him to safety.

The next day, Scooby’s owner got to thank Leming for his attempted rescue.

“Thank you so much for all the love out there and support,” she said.

Leming said he’s just glad Scooby made it back home. He said there was no way the dog was going to drown on his watch.

“Everybody got their phones out and wanted to take videos but not take action,” Leming said. “I tried to help him out.”

