WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Classically trained musical comedy group the “3 Redneck Tenors” will bring their unique blend of Broadway favorites and family-friendly lowbrow humor to the George Hall Auditorium on April 27 at 7:45 p.m.

Ogdensburg Command Performances is presenting the show. Tickets range from $19 to $43 and can be purchased by calling 315-393-2625 or emailing ocp@ogdensburgk12.org.

Ogdensburg Command Performances Administrator Sally F. Palao says “The 3 Redneck Tenors” have played Ogdensburg before. She expects the trio’s latest national tour, dubbed “The 3 Redneck Tenors: Broadway Bound,” to be as popular as past performances.

“There are not a lot of shows that we bring back again and again, but these guys are a production that we know our local audience loves,” said Mrs. Palao. “They are funny, they are musically and vocally talented and they are an absolute delight to see and listen to on stage.”

Mrs. Palao agrees with critics that the “3 Redneck Tenors” are more than just a singing-comedy trio equally comfortable in bib overalls and formal tuxedos. To the contrary, she says the group of classically trained artists Matthew Lord, Blake Davidson and Jonathan Frugé, skillfully cover tunes from Phantom of the Opera, Jekyll and Hyde, Annie, The Man of La Mancha, and others in their national tour.

“They come on stage deliberately making you think they are just a bunch of hay-chewing country folk and by the time the show is over you realize you’ve just witnessed a performance of some of the finest classically-trained voices in the country, if not the world,” she said. “And their humor is so down-to-earth, often corny, and sometimes self-effacing that it’s nearly impossible not to laugh out loud.”

The Texas-based trio formed in 2006 when their fame began to take off and soared even more after becoming finalists on America’s Got Talent. Since then they’ve appeared on numerous national TV shows while continuing to play countless live theater venues across the country.

In addition to being one of the “3 Redneck Tenors,” Matthew Lord, a California native and a graduate of the prestigious Julliard School in New York City, is the show’s writer and main creative force. He made his New York Metropolitan Opera debut in January 2004 in Boris Godunov and performed in Andrew Lloyd Weber’s Phantom of the Opera as Piangi in the Hamburg, Germany production.

In a recent interview Mr. Lord says the goal of himself and the other tenors is to provide people with quality music and song in a fun family entertainment format.

“People are looking to hear humor that doesn’t preach to them or push away half of the audience,” Mr. Lord said. “As far as politics, we are not going to change anyone’s mind, so why go there? We mention in the show that it is time to be nice again. I don’t care if you’re Red or Blue, just be nice to one another.”

He added, “It’s the same in the South as it is in the North, people just want to be entertained.”

The other members of the “3 Redneck Tenors” are equally as talented as Mr. Lord.

Blake Davidson is an award-winning singer who has performed solo concerts at New York University, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and the Tokyo Opera House. He has also sung with the Anchorage and the Dallas Operas and was a featured soloist with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.

Jonathan Frugé holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in music performance and a Master of Music in vocal performance from Texas Tech University. His credits include choral performances and soloist appearances at Carnegie Hall with the New York City Chamber Orchestra and the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Before joining the “3 Redneck Tenors,” Jonathan was a much sought-after stage performer with more than 20 leading roles to his credit, including Col. Hugh Pickering in My Fair Lady, and Jinx in Forever Plaid.

The April 27 performance of “The 3 Redneck Tenors: Broadway Bound” will take place at George Hall Auditorium at Ogdensburg Free Academy. The show begins at 7:45 p.m. For more information visit www.ilovetheatre.org

