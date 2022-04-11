Advertisement

Alabama woman says she found Apple Airtag tracking device on her car

A Mobile, Alabama woman says she found an Apple Airtag tracking device on her car.
By Shelby Myers and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - An Alabama woman said someone might be stalking her after she said she found a tracking device on her car.

Her father, John Price, said his daughter informed him that she got a notification on her cell phone saying she was being tracked while on her way home from work.

Price said the notification popped up on his 23-year-old daughter’s cell phone Thursday.

Frantic, he said, she called her family to figure out what to do next. While on the phone with her, Price said his daughter found an Apple Airtag on her tire’s wheel well.

Airtags are quarter-sized devices created to help users keep track of personal items like their keys, purse, or luggage through the “Find My App.”

But if it gets into the wrong hands, it can be used to track someone.

“It was just one of those really scary moments for any parent to find out that your 23-year-old daughter is being tracked,” Price said.

Price said they contacted police in Mobile, Alabama, about it, but it’s unclear at this time who the device belongs to or who put it on his daughter’s car.

According to Fox News, similar incidents have been reported across the nation. A Sports Illustrated model even claimed an Airtag was placed in her coat while she was out with friends in New York City.

Price said he put pictures from his daughter about the tracking on Facebook to warn others to check their vehicle. The post was shared more than 3,000 times in less than 24 hours.

“You never really think it’s going to pertain to you or your family until it does, and then you’re like, ‘Holy cow!’ This is my daughter,” Price said. “Hopefully it helps somebody down the road find something that’s not supposed to be there.”

Apple has some advice on its website so you can be notified if someone is stalking you with an Airtag.

