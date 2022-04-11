Advertisement

Alleged bank robber arraigned Monday morning

Members of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office escort 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown...
Members of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office escort 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown to his arraignment Monday morning. He's accused of robbing a bank in Monticello, N.Y.(Sullivan County Sheriff's Office)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown man accused of robbing a bank in Monticello, N.Y. was in a Hudson Valley jail Monday.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old Charles Pratt faces charges of third-degree robbery, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

He’s accused of robbing the M&T Bank in Monticello on Friday. He allegedly passed a teller a note, demanding money and saying he had a gun.

Pratt was arrested by New York City police late Saturday evening after they found him asleep inside the allegedly stolen vehicle he was seen driving Friday.

Pratt was extradited to Sullivan County Monday morning, where he was arraigned in a local town court.

He was jailed without bail.

