Camps offered to students during spring break

Cornell Cooperative Extension is offering spring break camps(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Just because it’s spring break doesn’t mean students have to take a vacation from learning.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is offering spring break camps, including one at Wiley Intermediate School in the Watertown City School District. Students in grades kindergarten through 6 will rotate to different sections, which include a planetarium, physical training, and social interaction class.

This is the first year of the camp.

“The kids get to build rovers and rockets. We’re going to also have them go through a physical training, like any true boot camp. But the kids overall are going to have an absolute blast,” said Kevin Chamberlin, CCE after-school coordinator.

The camp goes from noon to 6 p.m. each day through Thursday.

Officials hope to do it again next year.

