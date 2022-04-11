Carolyn “Susie” S. Walrath, 77, of Star Lake and West Monroe

Carolyn “Susie” S. Walrath, age 77, passed away on April 9, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville. (Source: Funeral Home)

STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn “Susie” S. Walrath, age 77, passed away on April 9, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville.

Calling hours will be held at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake on Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. followed by her funeral service at 6:00 p.m. Burial in Cranberry Lake Cemetery will be May 19, 2022. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Susie was born in Richmond, VA on September 14, 1944 to the late Charles Ernest Hundley and Rena Lucille (Page) Hundley. She graduated school in Camden, NJ and studied clerical skills.

Susie married Ronald M. Walrath on November 24, 1963. Ronald passed away on July 23, 2001. Mrs. Walrath worked as a cook, waitress and bartender for the Cranberry Lake Inn, Stone Manor, Twin Lakes, and the Sand Barr in Constantia, NY for many years. She also cleaned cottages on Star Lake.

Susie loved being on the water and loved the ocean. She enjoyed playing corn hole, time in her flower garden, woodworking, and painting. Her two most favorite activities were fishing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Her survivors include her longtime boyfriend, Richard Schneider, her 4 children, Deborah Hollern, Ronda and Kevin Aldridge, Betty Jo and Michael Dawson, and Ronald and Angela Walrath, 11 grandchildren, Andrew, Robert (and Carolyn), Michael, Matthew (and Kellie), Corey, Rena, Sadie, Ronnie, Kaylee, Nathan, and Austin, and has several great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Susie is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Ronald, her sisters, Betty Martinelli and Judy Toldt, and her son-in-law, Dean Hollern.

