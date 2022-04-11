Community rallies around Dexter couple after fire destroys their home

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Owners of a well-known bait shop in Dexter are feeling overwhelmed at how the community has rallied around them following a fire Saturday in the village.

On the corner of Water and Liberty streets in Dexter is what’s left of Judy and Claude Kirch’s home.

It took 6 engines and more than 30 firefighters from several departments to put out the fire.

Town of Brownville Assistant Chief Nathan Gilchrist says the fire spread quickly, leaving firefighters no choice.

“After we got it somewhat under control. We ended up tearing the house down, which was the best decision to finally get the fire completely out.”

Dexter’s mayor personally knows the Kirch family. The couple owns B & J bait shop, which has been there since the late 1980s.

Mayor James Eves says Judy is the person to go to for fishing advice.

“If there was any place to get good bait, good tackle, and know what’s biting, what’s wrong; you came inside of Judy all those years. She can tell you exactly what was going on,” he said.

The bait shop is located right behind the house in front of the boat launch site. The mayor says the shop is a vital part of the community.

“And any kid that ever comes down here fishing when they were young, Judy kept an eye on them to basically keep them out of trouble from falling in the river,” said Eves.

The community is rallying around the family, raising $7,000 so far.

The couple is now staying with family members.

Judy and Claude both say they’re very overwhelmed by the series of events and are grateful for how quickly the community has responded.

