Dredging project off at Ogdensburg port

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Army Corps of Engineers has withdrawn funding for Ogdensburg’s long-awaited port dredging project.

The move came after the sole bid on the project came in at $27.7 million. That was more than double what was anticipated.

The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority does not have the additional $11 million it would take to fund the project at that price.

The authority will continue to work to obtain other funding, and it does plan to proceed with its dock-lengthening project.

“We’re looking to expand the dock by 550 feet,” OBPA executive director Steven Lawrence said. “That’s still in the works and we will be going forward with that with our partners, the New York State Department of Transportation.”

The $18 million dock expansion should be moving forward next year. It will allow for more efficient unloading and storage, particularly for bulk products.

