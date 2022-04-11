Advertisement

George E. Lane, 43, of Madrid

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - George E. Lane, age 43, passed away peacefully in his wife’s loving arms at his family home surrounded by his loving family and Hospice after a long battle with cancer. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home of Madrid, NY.

As per the family wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral services at this time.

George was born in Potsdam, NY on September 9, 1978 to Larry G. and Winifred (Walton) Lane. He attended Madrid-Waddington High School and obtained his GED by studying at BOCES Seaway Tech Campus.

George was a professional logger for 36 years in the North Country and an avid fisherman and a wise hunter. George loved being outdoors in the middle of the woods with toys to ride. He loved spending time with his family and friends in the Adirondack and Maine.

A devoted and loving father, husband, and friend.

George will be missed by all that had the opportunity to meet and spend time with him.

George is survived by his loving and devoted wife Lesa (Gardner) Lane and his daughter Kayla Jo Lane of Madrid a son Darimyd Runions of Massena, NY. George also leaves behind his mother and father, Larry G. and Winifred Lane of Madrid, NY, and his siblings Melody Lane of Madrid, Cindy and Ron Trombley of Plattsburg, NY a step-brother Robert MacKenzie of Lyon Falls, NY along with several nieces and nephews and close friends, Allen and Sarah Caydon, Kaden Stevens, Jessie Monroe and Chris Monroe.

George was predeceased by two children, Violet and Ethridge Lane in infancy.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photos and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

