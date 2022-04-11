Advertisement

Gun used to kill SUNY Potsdam student still out there

Michael Snow
Michael Snow(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The murder weapon in the shooting death of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell has yet to be found. And suspect Michael Snow’s appearance in court is delayed by COVID protocols.

After Elizabeth Howell was shot dead, a search along the St. Regis River’s west branch failed to find the murder weapon. The same with a search of suspect Michael Snow’s apartment. And almost two months later, authorities confirm it has not been found.

“That’s why we continue to ask the public that if they come across anything, find anything or know any information to make sure they share that with the New York State Police, with the Potsdam Village Police, or directly with my office,” said St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua.

Pasqua also said despite Facebook rumors to the contrary, there was no known connection between Howell and Snow before the shooting took place.

“Our investigation hasn’t turned up any sort of a link. So I really couldn’t tell you what motivation there would be for this to have occurred,” he said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. on February 18 on College Park Road in Potsdam. Snow was arrested a day later in Massena and charged with Howell’s murder.

On March 31, Snow was indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter, assault, and criminal use of a firearm.

“The grand jury has found reasonable cause to believe that this occurred,” said Pasqua.

Pasqua spoke just after Snow’s arraignment in county court on Monday was postponed at the last minute. Court officials said Snow was showing flu-like symptoms at the jail so the hearing was called off under COVID protocols.

There have been so many unknowns about this case from the beginning, particularly when it comes to motive. And it may be some time before anything further is revealed.

Snow’s arraignment is now scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on April 22.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 72-year-old Fred...
UPDATE: Missing man found dead
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for 33-year-old Charles Pratt of...
Downstate authorities on lookout for alleged bank robber who hails from Watertown
Thousands of people were in Lewis County Saturday for the annual SNIRT run
Thousands come to Lewis County for annual SNIRT Run
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office was looking for 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown....
UPDATE: Police catch Watertown man wanted for bank robbery
Fire crews were battling flames at 231 Water St. in Dexter Saturday afternoon
Fire damages Dexter home

Latest News

Dr. Ty Stone
JCC’s president a finalist to lead Tennessee college
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on fiber-optic tax, gas tax holiday & 100th birthday
WWNY
Hospital invites public to ‘Walk with a Doc’
Members of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office escort 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown...
Alleged bank robber arraigned Monday morning