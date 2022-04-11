Gun used to kill SUNY Potsdam student still out there

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The murder weapon in the shooting death of SUNY Potsdam student Elizabeth Howell has yet to be found. And suspect Michael Snow’s appearance in court is delayed by COVID protocols.

After Elizabeth Howell was shot dead, a search along the St. Regis River’s west branch failed to find the murder weapon. The same with a search of suspect Michael Snow’s apartment. And almost two months later, authorities confirm it has not been found.

“That’s why we continue to ask the public that if they come across anything, find anything or know any information to make sure they share that with the New York State Police, with the Potsdam Village Police, or directly with my office,” said St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua.

Pasqua also said despite Facebook rumors to the contrary, there was no known connection between Howell and Snow before the shooting took place.

“Our investigation hasn’t turned up any sort of a link. So I really couldn’t tell you what motivation there would be for this to have occurred,” he said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. on February 18 on College Park Road in Potsdam. Snow was arrested a day later in Massena and charged with Howell’s murder.

On March 31, Snow was indicted on charges of murder, manslaughter, assault, and criminal use of a firearm.

“The grand jury has found reasonable cause to believe that this occurred,” said Pasqua.

Pasqua spoke just after Snow’s arraignment in county court on Monday was postponed at the last minute. Court officials said Snow was showing flu-like symptoms at the jail so the hearing was called off under COVID protocols.

There have been so many unknowns about this case from the beginning, particularly when it comes to motive. And it may be some time before anything further is revealed.

Snow’s arraignment is now scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on April 22.

