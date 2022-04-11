Hospital invites public to ‘Walk with a Doc’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Area Hospital will kick off an event Saturday where the public can meet a healthcare provider while enjoying a walk outdoors.

It’s called Walk with a Doc and it’s free and open to everyone.

Dave Gunderson appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch his interview above.

Walk with a Doc will take place on April 16 at Carthage Park.

The first ‘doc’ to be featured will be Cheryl Tousant, doctor of physical therapy and director of physical therapy at CAH.

Participants will enjoy a provider meet and greet at Carthage Park starting at 9 a.m. followed by a 5k walk at 10 a.m.

Once completed, participants will be offered a light lunch with refreshments.

To sign up, visit www.carthagehospital.com/walkwithadoc or contact Dave Gunderson at dgunderson@cahny.org or by phone at 315-519-5214.

Future Walk with a Doc events are scheduled for June 25 and September 24.

