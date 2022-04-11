Humane Society: big, lovable Titan

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Titan’s owner lost his job and his home, so he surrendered the big, sweet guy to the Lewis County Humane Society.

Board president Cheryl Steiner said the owner said the 3-year-old has been around cats, dogs, and kids 3 and older with no problems.

He also likes the water and riding in cars.

The shelter has plenty of dogs and cats ready to adopt besides Titan.

You can check them all out at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or on their Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349 or just stop by when the shelter’s open.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.