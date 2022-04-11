James Paul Okoniewski, 82, of Watertown and formerly of Henderson

James Paul Okoniewski, 82, Watertown, formerly of Henderson, passed away April 6th, 2022 at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - James Paul Okoniewski, 82, Watertown, formerly of Henderson, passed away April 6th, 2022 at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a time day and place to be announced. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

James is survived by his six sons Douglas J., Scott J., John B., Wayne R., Henry L., and Andrew L.; two daughters Kelly A. Barron and Jenifer Reynolds; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother Michael O. and a sister Susan Shanahan; several nieces and nephews. A sister Janet Mazzu predeceased him.

James was born in Buffalo a son to John and Sophie Okoniewski. He served with the 82nd Airborne in the US Army. He was employed with the New York State Department of Corrections for 25 years, retiring from the Dry Hill prison in Watertown.

James married JoAnn Strohecker January 12, 1963 in Buffalo. Mr. and Mrs. Okoniewski moved to the southern Jefferson County area in 1989. Mrs. Okoniewski passed away April 17th, 1999 at their home in Lorraine.

James was a volunteer fire fighter, EMT and Assistant Chief with the Holland Fire Department, Holland, NY.

