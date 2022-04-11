James “Sam” Richardson, 74, of Ogdensburg

James “Sam” Richardson, age 74, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - James “Sam” Richardson, age 74, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family under the care of St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. Per his request, there will be no visitation or funeral services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

James is survived by two daughters, Michelle Campbell and her husband, Bill, of Mount Bethel, PA and Sammi Richardson and her companion, David Jay, of Louisville, NY; and two sons, James “Butch” Richardson of New Ringold, PA and James Richardson of Waddington, NY; six grandchildren, Heather Caldwell, Kyle Campbell, Josh Campbell, Amanda Varney, Dennis Streeter, Jr., and Mickayla Streeter; twelve great grandchildren, Christian Caldwell, Kyle Campbell, Reagen Campbell, Lara Kolba, Alex Thompson, Sydney Oshier, Michael Oshier, Madelyn Varney, Remington Streeter, Madalyn Streeter, Riley Streeter, Carson Villnave and Jamison Golden.

James was born on September 16, 1947, in Oxford, NJ, raised by Samuel and Edna Richardson. He attended schools in Oxford, NJ. James first married Linda Courtney which later ended in divorce. He later married Halli Walker on July 28, 1979, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Massena, NY, with the Rev. Robert C. Steinke officiating. She predeceased him on March 4, 2017. James was employed by Chrysler-Detroit, Curran Logging and MG Industrial Insulation in Baldwinsville, NY.

James enjoyed fishing and watching lawnmower races.

The family of Mr. Richardson wishes to extend a special thanks to Jackie, Dawn, Sue, Michelle and Cheryl of Hospice for their special care during this time.

Donations may be made in James’s memory to St. Lawrence Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, PO BOX 510, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.