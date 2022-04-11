JCC’s president a finalist to lead Tennessee college

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College President Dr. Ty Stone is a finalist to lead Cleveland State Community College in Tennessee.

According to the Tennessee Board of Regents, she’s among four finalists for the job.

Last week, we learned Stone is in the running for president of a community college in Michigan.

On its website, Muskegon Community College says Stone is one of three finalists.

Stone is JCC’s sixth president. She took over the job in July 2017.

In 2021, Stone said she was trying to move somewhere closer to family in Ohio.

She was passed over for president of Delta College in University Center in Michigan in 2021.

Stone also applied to become president at Tidewater Community College in Virginia in 2019 but withdrew her candidacy.

