Lace up your old running shoes for the Soggy Sneaker 5K

Tug Hill Soggy Sneaker 5K
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - You never know what trail conditions you’ll find at the end of April for walking or running.

That’s why this run is called the Tug Hill Soggy Sneaker 5K. Kylie Schell talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

Watch her interview in the video above.

The 5K is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the Joseph A. Blake Wildlife Sanctuary on Middle Road in the town of Rutland.

The run benefits the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust, which operates the sanctuary.

You can sign up for the 5K at tughilltomorrowlandtrust.org.

