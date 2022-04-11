Linda Ann Noftsier, 68, of Croghan

Linda Ann Noftsier, 68, of George Street, passed away Monday morning, April 11, 2022 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

Linda Ann Noftsier, 68, of George Street, passed away Monday morning, April 11, 2022 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Linda Ann Noftsier, 68, of George Street, passed away Monday morning, April 11, 2022 at her home.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at New Life Fellowship Church, Beaver Falls, with Rev. Jack Bushey, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Castorland Union Cemetery. A calling hour will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, prior to the funeral service, at New Life Fellowship Church, Beaver Falls. Contributions may be made to the Croghan Free Library, 9794 State Route 812, Croghan NY, 13327 or Syracuse Rescue Mission Alliance, 155 Gifford Street Syracuse NY, 13202.

She is survived by her two children, a daughter, Laurel (Matthew) Kirkwood of Lowville; a son Brian Noftsier of Cortland; six grandchildren, Kyle J. Kirkwood, Andrew J. Kirkwood, Josiah J. Kirkwood, Naomi J. Kirkwood, Eli J. Kirkwood, Faith Ann J. Kirkwood all of Lowville; her siblings, F. James Easton (Bonnie) of Lyons Falls; John D. Easton of Liverpool; Catherine M. Easton of Castorland; several aunts, uncles, three nieces and numerous cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, Frank S. Easton and Christina Bush Easton Thoma, a step mother, Beverly Easton and a sister-in-law, Jeanne Easton.

Linda was born in Carthage, NY, on September 14, 1953, a daughter to the late Frank S. Easton and Christina Bush Easton Thoma. She attended grade school in Castorland and graduated from Lowville Academy in 1971. Linda attended Mohawk Valley Community College for one year. She worked at AMF, Lowville, at a Mill in Beaver Falls, and doing the census in 1980. Linda began work at the Head Start in Beaver Falls, as a food service worker in 1980 and then for Lowville Head Start in 1982 and continued working there for thirty-five years. She enjoyed reading and playing word games such as Scrabble. Linda liked to take walks and go to flea markets and thrift stores. She moved to Steeple View Courts in 2017.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.