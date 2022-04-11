Lowell F. “Rusty” Russell, 88, of Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Lowell F. “Rusty” Russell, 88, died peacefully Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.

A full obituary will be published soon.

Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

