Spring break + nice day = ice cream

Girl eating ice cream
Girl eating ice cream(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - With kids on spring break this week, families took advantage of Monday’s beautiful day to get a sweet treat.

The Cowlick Ice Cream stand on Route 3 in the town of Pamelia welcomed customers.

Many thought it was a great idea to soak up a bit of sun and treat themselves to a little outdoor time.

“Sitting here eating ice cream with my family. We decided to come out because it’s a beautiful day and why not - it’s ice cream,” said Aleishia Typhair, a customer.

The ice cream stand didn’t wait for spring weather to arrive; it has been open for a couple of weeks - even during the spring snow.

