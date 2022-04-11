Sunshine & 60s by afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures will be working their way up today.

It will be sunny and warmer by afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Clouds roll in this evening and we’ll have hit-or-miss showers overnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

There could be downpours Tuesday morning, but they should clear up by afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 60s.

It will be a rainy day on Thursday, with highs in the mid-60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and 55.

It will be in the mid-50s again on Saturday. It will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Easter Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.