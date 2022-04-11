Advertisement

Sunshine & 60s by afternoon

Beth Hall tells us what's in store for the week ahead.
By Beth Hall
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures will be working their way up today.

It will be sunny and warmer by afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Clouds roll in this evening and we’ll have hit-or-miss showers overnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

There could be downpours Tuesday morning, but they should clear up by afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 60s.

It will be a rainy day on Thursday, with highs in the mid-60s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and 55.

It will be in the mid-50s again on Saturday. It will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Easter Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 72-year-old Fred...
UPDATE: Missing man found dead
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for 33-year-old Charles Pratt of...
Downstate authorities on lookout for alleged bank robber who hails from Watertown
Thousands of people were in Lewis County Saturday for the annual SNIRT run
Thousands come to Lewis County for annual SNIRT Run
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office was looking for 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown....
UPDATE: Police catch Watertown man wanted for bank robbery
Fire crews were battling flames at 231 Water St. in Dexter Saturday afternoon
Fire damages Dexter home

Latest News

7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
7
Some showers this weekend
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Gradual clearing by afternoon