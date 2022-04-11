Your Turn: feedback on fiber-optic tax, gas tax holiday & 100th birthday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state has eliminated the “fiber-optic” tax. Lawmakers say this will make it easier for people in rural areas to get broadband internet access:

NY eliminating a tax? Is this a late April Fool’s joke?

Robert Hanni

The state will suspend some of its gas taxes from June 1 through the end of the year. It should save consumers 16 cents a gallon:

Fuel went up about $2.30 a gallon, but 16 cents is going to save the world. Brilliant.

Bret Martin

Will help with my mowing expenses.

Esteve Morales

What taxes are they going to raise to replace it?

Terry Davis

The village of Gouverneur celebrated the 100th birthday of Norton Taylor with a parade last week. He’s a World War II veteran and a former president of Kinney Drugs. Nearly 200 viewers wished him a happy birthday:

Thank you for all your contributions over the years. You’re a true inspiration!

Lory Whitton

Wishing you good health and much happiness.

Jeff Sube

