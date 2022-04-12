Advertisement

2 arrested in Lewis County on drug charges

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Drug Task Force has made arrests relating to methamphetamine and fentanyl-laced heroin.

Officials charged 36-year-old Antoinette Cassoni of Lowville and 30-year old Ricky Jamison of Syracuse with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The arrests come after a 3-month long investigation by the drug task force.

Officials said they found 60 grams of meth and 400 bags of heroin that tested positive for fentanyl at Cassoni’s 5405 Bostwick Street home.

Both suspects are held without bail in the county jail.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 72-year-old Fred...
UPDATE: Missing man found dead
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office was looking for 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown....
UPDATE: Police catch Watertown man wanted for bank robbery
Michael Snow
Gun used to kill SUNY Potsdam student still out there
Thousands of people were in Lewis County Saturday for the annual SNIRT run
Thousands come to Lewis County for annual SNIRT Run
Members of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office escort 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown...
Alleged bank robber arraigned Monday morning

Latest News

Ambulance
Some north country fire departments can now recover ambulance costs
4-H Camp Wabasso
Kids enjoy spring break at 4-H Camp Wabasso
Jefferson Community College
JCC board reacts as president becomes finalist at 2 other colleges
Eggs
Egg prices soar, area diner paying extra $100 weekly