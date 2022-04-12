2 arrested in Lewis County on drug charges

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Drug Task Force has made arrests relating to methamphetamine and fentanyl-laced heroin.

Officials charged 36-year-old Antoinette Cassoni of Lowville and 30-year old Ricky Jamison of Syracuse with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The arrests come after a 3-month long investigation by the drug task force.

Officials said they found 60 grams of meth and 400 bags of heroin that tested positive for fentanyl at Cassoni’s 5405 Bostwick Street home.

Both suspects are held without bail in the county jail.

