Arts All-Star: Audrey McGill

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - “Music is a big part of my life and I don’t want to just let it go or let it be a side thing, I want it to be my thing,” Audrey McGill said.

That’s why she plans to go to Merrimack College next year for a likely double major in music and theater.

“Acting is just another one of those things that I just love doing, so those two together as a career is so exciting for me,” she said.

The singer and performer from Parishville-Hopkinton is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.

