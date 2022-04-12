Advertisement

Becoming mostly sunny by afternoon

There's a warmup on the way.
By Beth Hall
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain showers should move off quickly this morning.

After that, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds to finish out the morning and mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Clouds move in overnight. Lows will be around 50.

Rain showers will be off and on Wednesday. And it will be quite warm. Highs will reach around 70 degrees in some places.

Rain is likely and will be steadier on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 50s on Friday.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

It will be partly sunny and in the low 40s on Easter Sunday.

Monday will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

