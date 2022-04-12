Advertisement

Boy bitten by shark in shallow water in Florida

A boy was bitten by a shark in Palm Beach County, Florida.
A boy was bitten by a shark in Palm Beach County, Florida.(Source: Delray Beach Fire Rescue/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A young boy was bitten by a shark in south Florida.

It happened in shallow water in Palm Beach County on Monday, officials said.

He said he saw the shark before it bit his foot and estimates it was about 4 feet long.

Paramedics bandaged the wound and took him to the hospital.

Sharks are not uncommon in shallow water, but unprovoked attacks are rare.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 72-year-old Fred...
UPDATE: Missing man found dead
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office was looking for 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown....
UPDATE: Police catch Watertown man wanted for bank robbery
Members of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office escort 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown...
Alleged bank robber arraigned Monday morning
This is what's left of Judy and Claude Kirch's home
Community rallies around Dexter couple after fire destroys their home
Thousands of people were in Lewis County Saturday for the annual SNIRT run
Thousands come to Lewis County for annual SNIRT Run

Latest News

A Detroit bus driver has been charged in connection with the death of a 13-year-old student.
Bus driver charged in student's death
Police said a missing 15-year-old girl was found safe.
Police: Missing Florida teen found safe
Ukrainian tanks move in a street in Irpin, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11,...
GRAPHIC: Mayor: 10,000 dead in Ukraine’s Mariupol and toll could rise
A Texas district attorney said Sunday that he will ask a judge to dismiss a murder charge...
Murder charge over self-induced abortion dismissed in Texas
Wake Up Weather
Becoming mostly sunny by afternoon