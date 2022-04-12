Career-Tech All-Star: Payen Ashley

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Payen Ashley wants to become either an arborist or a heavy equipment operator and his courses at Northwest Tech in Ogdensburg are helping him prepare.

He studies Natural Resources Management, where they learn things like plant identification, heavy equipment operation, and chainsaw use.

The student from Madrid-Waddington is this week’s Career-Tech All-Star.

The program is a good match for someone who likes being outdoors.

“I’d rather be outside doing work than inside learning in a classroom,” he said.

Watch the video to see him at work and to learn more about him.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.