Advertisement

Career-Tech All-Star: Payen Ashley

Career-Tech All-Star: Payen Ashley
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Payen Ashley wants to become either an arborist or a heavy equipment operator and his courses at Northwest Tech in Ogdensburg are helping him prepare.

He studies Natural Resources Management, where they learn things like plant identification, heavy equipment operation, and chainsaw use.

The student from Madrid-Waddington is this week’s Career-Tech All-Star.

The program is a good match for someone who likes being outdoors.

“I’d rather be outside doing work than inside learning in a classroom,” he said.

Watch the video to see him at work and to learn more about him.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 72-year-old Fred...
UPDATE: Missing man found dead
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office was looking for 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown....
UPDATE: Police catch Watertown man wanted for bank robbery
Members of the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office escort 33-year-old Charles Pratt of Watertown...
Alleged bank robber arraigned Monday morning
Thousands of people were in Lewis County Saturday for the annual SNIRT run
Thousands come to Lewis County for annual SNIRT Run
This is what's left of Judy and Claude Kirch's home
Community rallies around Dexter couple after fire destroys their home

Latest News

Arts All-Star: Audrey McGill
Arts All-Star: Audrey McGill
Career-Tech All-Star: Payen Ashley
Arts All-Star: Audrey McGill
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Karina Benzel