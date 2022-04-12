Childhood Education info session set

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s an upcoming information session for people interested in a career in childhood education.

JoLynn Fiorentino is from Jefferson Community College and Anita Weisburger is from SUNY Potsdam.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The institutions have teamed up so someone can get their associate’s degree at JCC, then their bachelor’s through SUNY Potsdam, all while taking courses at JCC.

The info session is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at the Jules Center amphitheater on the JCC campus.

You can sign up at sunyjefferson.edu/admissions or call 315-786-2362.

