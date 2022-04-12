David R. Redmond Sr., 62, of Ogdensburg

David R. Redmond Sr., age 62 of Ogdensburg passed away on Saturday (April 9, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - David R. Redmond Sr., age 62 of Ogdensburg passed away on Saturday (April 9, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. A family gathering will be held at a time to be determined.

Surviving is his wife Kimberly; a daughter Tara Redmond of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Bryce, Hayden, Alexis, Edward and Elijah; two brothers Allen Redmond of Ogdensburg and Ronald Redmond Jr. and his companion Stephanie Katura of Ogdensburg; four sisters Debbie (Timmy) Kench of Ogdensburg, Sally (Mike) Scruton of Florida, his twin Darlene (Eddie) Mashaw of Potsdam and Sheila Redmond & her companion Gary Barkley of Ogdensburg; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.

A son David Redmond Jr. and granddaughter Larissa Redmond predeceased him in 2021.

David was born on February 27, 1960 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of the late Ronald Sr. & Melvina (Petell) Redmond. He attended school at Ogdensburg Free Academy and later married Kimberly Barkley on February 5, 1983 at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

During his career he worked at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in the kitchen, and the Ogdensburg Park & Recreation Department. He also worked for others landscaping, painting and handyman projects around the area.

David enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg Boys & Girls Club. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

