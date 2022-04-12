Diane L. Kerr, 75, of Ogdensburg

Diane L. Kerr, age 75, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Crouse Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Diane L. Kerr, age 75, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Crouse Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 2:00PM to 6:00 PM at Frary Funeral Home Ogdensburg, NY. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Diane is survived by her children, Angela King and her husband, Richard, of Ogdensburg, Heather LeClair and her husband, Kevin, of Ogdensburg, Leslie Wood of Syracuse, and Michael Wood of Ogdensburg, NY; grandchildren, Jonathan King of Alabama, Jhenna King of Ogdensburg, Matthew Kerr of Ogdensburg, Scarlett LeClair of Ogdensburg, and Finnley LeClair of Ogdensburg: great grandchild, Hailee Garvey of Ogdensburg; Sister-in-law, Jeffra Montroy of Ogdensburg; nieces and nephew, Julie Smith and Lisa Meyer of Ogdensburg, and Vaughn Montroy Jr. of Florida; previous spouses William Wood and Donald Kerr. Diane was predeceased by her brother Vaughn Montroy.

Diane was born on January 27, 1947 in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Walter and Patricia (Boyer) Montroy. Diane Graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and later obtained an associates degree in Criminal Justice. Diane worked as a nurse’s aide at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center and later as a Corrections Officer for the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office until her retirement.

Diane enjoyed vacationing to Hawaii, Florida, and on cruises. She took pleasure in trying different restaurants and especially spending time with her family.

Donations in Diane’s name can be made to St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging, 80 NY-310, Canton, NY 13617 and the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839 Boone, IA 50037-0839.

Online condolences can be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com/obituaries.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.