Advertisement

Diane L. Kerr, 75, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Diane L. Kerr, age 75, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Crouse...
Diane L. Kerr, age 75, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Crouse Medical Center in Syracuse, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Diane L. Kerr, age 75, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Crouse Medical Center in Syracuse, NY. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 2:00PM to 6:00 PM at Frary Funeral Home Ogdensburg, NY. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Diane is survived by her children, Angela King and her husband, Richard, of Ogdensburg, Heather LeClair and her husband, Kevin, of Ogdensburg, Leslie Wood of Syracuse, and Michael Wood of Ogdensburg, NY; grandchildren, Jonathan King of Alabama, Jhenna King of Ogdensburg, Matthew Kerr of Ogdensburg, Scarlett LeClair of Ogdensburg, and Finnley LeClair of Ogdensburg: great grandchild, Hailee Garvey of Ogdensburg; Sister-in-law, Jeffra Montroy of Ogdensburg; nieces and nephew, Julie Smith and Lisa Meyer of Ogdensburg, and Vaughn Montroy Jr. of Florida; previous spouses William Wood and Donald Kerr. Diane was predeceased by her brother Vaughn Montroy.

Diane was born on January 27, 1947 in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Walter and Patricia (Boyer) Montroy. Diane Graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and later obtained an associates degree in Criminal Justice. Diane worked as a nurse’s aide at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center and later as a Corrections Officer for the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office until her retirement.

Diane enjoyed vacationing to Hawaii, Florida, and on cruises. She took pleasure in trying different restaurants and especially spending time with her family.

Donations in Diane’s name can be made to St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging, 80 NY-310, Canton, NY 13617 and the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839 Boone, IA 50037-0839.

Online condolences can be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com/obituaries.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

City of Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg earmarks pandemic relief money for home repairs
Ghost gun regulations
Watertown police official reacts to ghost gun proposals
Marie Julie P. Ellingsen, 53, of 12 Cherry Street, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, April...
Marie Julie P. Ellingsen, 53, of Potsdam
Charles F. Burdick, 91, passed away at home surrounded by family on April 11, 2022.
Charles F. Burdick, 91, of Watertown
Nick Hillary
Judge: Hillary’s discrimination lawsuit can move forward against village of Potsdam

Obituaries

Francis “Frank” A. French, age 79, of Gouverneur, passed away on April 11, 2022 at Gouverneur...
Francis “Frank” A. French, 79, of Gouverneur
Mary Genevieve Shorette died on Sunday, April 10th, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Home, as she had been...
Mary Genevieve Shorette, of Helena
Martha (Marty) M. Maloney, 81, of Sandy Creek, NY, went home to be with our Lord, April 9,...
Martha (Marty) M. Maloney, 81, of Sandy Creek
Ira Idzenga, 83 of Bethune Street, passed away early Monday morning at Crouse Hospital in...
Ira Idzenga, 83, of Alexandria Bay
David R. Redmond Sr., age 62 of Ogdensburg passed away on Saturday (April 9, 2022) at Claxton...
David R. Redmond Sr., 62, of Ogdensburg