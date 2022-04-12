Egg prices soar, area diner paying extra $100 weekly

FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - While you’re on the hunt for Easter eggs this week, you may notice the prices are up by perhaps more than 50 percent in some areas.

Meme’s Diner in Felts Mills uses eggs to make its bread and butter during breakfast.

“I couldn’t even give you a number on a daily use, but we probably use a hundred dozen a week,” said cook Ryan Snyder.

Those eggs are coming at a bigger cost. The diner is paying more than $100 extra weekly for its eggs.

“A lot of diners make their living on breakfast. You can’t make breakfast without eggs,” said Snyder.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Dairy & Livestock Specialist Abigail Jantzi says egg prices typically rise around Easter anyway. But this year, there’s more to the equation. Jantzi says avian influenza, a virus that infects birds, has killed chickens nationwide.

“That could potentially translate down to having fewer eggs in the supply, and thus driving prices up a bit,” she said.

But that’s not all. Experts say inflation, supply chain issues, and the war in Ukraine are also to blame. Ukraine is a big producer of grain, which means poultry producers are having to pay more to feed their birds.

And it all leads back to the kitchen, or more specifically, the grill at Meme’s Diner. So far, the rise in egg prices hasn’t translated to its menu.

“Luckily we haven’t had any pushback having to change our prices to combat it or what have you,” said Snyder.

Jantzi says it’s hard to tell when prices will start to go back to normal. She says when it comes to the avian flu, warmer weather may mean fewer cases, which she says will surely help.

