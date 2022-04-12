Francis “Frank” A. French, 79, of Gouverneur

Francis “Frank” A. French, age 79, of Gouverneur, passed away on April 11, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Francis “Frank” A. French, age 79, of Gouverneur, passed away on April 11, 2022 at Gouverneur Hospital.

There are no calling hours or funeral service for Frank. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Frank was born on November 28, 1942 in Lawrence, Massachusetts to the late Emerson and Beatrice (Bouchard) French. He graduated from Gouverneur High School. On September 20, 1969, he married Kay Susan Phelps at St. James Catholic Church.

Frank worked as a Machine Operator and Fitter for CIVES for over 20 years, retiring due to disability. He also ran Frenchies Window and Screen Repair out of his garage. Frank was a member of the Iron Workers Union. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching western movies and WWE wrestling. He had a love for animals, especially dogs. He was always puttering and refurbishing furniture. He was always having a yard sale, attending a yard sale or planning a yard sale.

Frank is survived by his wife, Kay Susan French; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Tina French; three grandsons, Kayne, Grayson and Jaxstin French; three brothers, Chaplin Wayne French, Raymond French and Richard French; and several nieces and nephews.

Donations may be made in Frank’s memory to Friends 4 Pound Paws, P.O. Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.