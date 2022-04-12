Hay fire keeps crew busy for several hours

LYME, New York (WWNY) - A hay fire in the town of Lyme kept crews busy for about five hours Monday.

Fire officials say crews arrived to find smoke billowing across County Route 5.

The homeowner called 911 after he was moving garbage with his tractor around some metal and it sparked nearby hay bails.

Firefighters worked swiftly to douse the flames so it wouldn’t spread, but it took most of the night to make sure it didn’t re-spark.

The blaze destroyed about 40 to 50 hay bails.

The owner was not hurt and his tractor wasn’t damaged.

Helping Three Mile Bay firefighters were crews from Chaumont, Clayton, and Depauville as well as Cape Vincent Ambulance.

