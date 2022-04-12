Highlights & scores: diamond action from the NAC

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Northern Athletic Conference baseball and softball were in the local sports spotlight on Monday.

The Brushton-Moira baseball team visited Norwood-Norfolk.

Top of the first: the Panthers’ Luke Bowen squeezes a hit along the third baseline, scoring Broc Allen from third. It’s 1-0 Brushton-Moira.

Bottom of the first: Pitcher Tom Hopsicker helps his own cause, driving the ball to centerfield, and knocking in both Caden St. Andrews and Nick Tebo. Flyers lead 2-1.

In the second: Hopsicker drives the ball through the left side, plating Duncan O’Brien and upping the lead to 3-1.

An inning later, Andrew Favreau strokes the ball to deep centerfield.

Riley Bond scores all the way from first. It’s 5-3 Norwood-Norfolk.

Hopsicker struck out 10 to gain the mound win, as the Flyers beat Brushton-Moira 15-4.

Norwood-Norfolk hosted Brushton-Moira in NAC softball

In the fourth inning, Kerisa Burns lines the ball to centerfield. Kayly-Jaye Belmore and Isabel Boyd both score. It’s 4-1 Flyers.

Kylee Kellison drives the ball to left, Burns and Sophie Lauzon cross the plate. It’s now 6-1 Norwood-Norfolk.

The Panthers’ Kennadey Hebert smacks a two-run triple, driving in Natalie Palmer and Emma St. Mary, trimming the Flyers’ lead to 6-3.

Brushton is still rallying. Kyla Phelan singles to drive in Hebert. It’s 6-4 Flyers.

Norwood-Norfolk hangs on to beat Brushton-Moira 7-5.

Monday’s local scores

High school baseball

Norwood-Norfolk 15, Brushton-Moira 4

Parishville-Hopkinton 24, St. Regis Falls 2

Madrid-Waddington 25, Chateaugay 1

Gouverneur 2, Canton 0

Lisbon 11, Heuvelton 3

High school softball

Norwood-Norfolk 7, Brushton-Moira 5

Chateaugay 19, Madrid-Waddington 5

OFA 15, Massena 7

Gouverneur 8, Malone 3

St. Lawrence Central 35, Salmon River 7

Heuvelton 9, Lisbon 1

Hammond 17, Harrisville 9

College baseball

SUNY Canton 13, Cazenovia 4

Cazenovia 5, SUNY Canton 4

College softball

SUNY Geneseo 12, SUNY Potsdam 0

SUNY Geneseo 7, SUNY Potsdam 1

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Canton 11, OFA 6

St. Lawrence Central 16, Massena 4

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.