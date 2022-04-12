Highlights & scores: diamond action from the NAC
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Northern Athletic Conference baseball and softball were in the local sports spotlight on Monday.
The Brushton-Moira baseball team visited Norwood-Norfolk.
Top of the first: the Panthers’ Luke Bowen squeezes a hit along the third baseline, scoring Broc Allen from third. It’s 1-0 Brushton-Moira.
Bottom of the first: Pitcher Tom Hopsicker helps his own cause, driving the ball to centerfield, and knocking in both Caden St. Andrews and Nick Tebo. Flyers lead 2-1.
In the second: Hopsicker drives the ball through the left side, plating Duncan O’Brien and upping the lead to 3-1.
An inning later, Andrew Favreau strokes the ball to deep centerfield.
Riley Bond scores all the way from first. It’s 5-3 Norwood-Norfolk.
Hopsicker struck out 10 to gain the mound win, as the Flyers beat Brushton-Moira 15-4.
Norwood-Norfolk hosted Brushton-Moira in NAC softball
In the fourth inning, Kerisa Burns lines the ball to centerfield. Kayly-Jaye Belmore and Isabel Boyd both score. It’s 4-1 Flyers.
Kylee Kellison drives the ball to left, Burns and Sophie Lauzon cross the plate. It’s now 6-1 Norwood-Norfolk.
The Panthers’ Kennadey Hebert smacks a two-run triple, driving in Natalie Palmer and Emma St. Mary, trimming the Flyers’ lead to 6-3.
Brushton is still rallying. Kyla Phelan singles to drive in Hebert. It’s 6-4 Flyers.
Norwood-Norfolk hangs on to beat Brushton-Moira 7-5.
Monday’s local scores
High school baseball
Norwood-Norfolk 15, Brushton-Moira 4
Parishville-Hopkinton 24, St. Regis Falls 2
Madrid-Waddington 25, Chateaugay 1
Gouverneur 2, Canton 0
Lisbon 11, Heuvelton 3
High school softball
Norwood-Norfolk 7, Brushton-Moira 5
Chateaugay 19, Madrid-Waddington 5
OFA 15, Massena 7
Gouverneur 8, Malone 3
St. Lawrence Central 35, Salmon River 7
Heuvelton 9, Lisbon 1
Hammond 17, Harrisville 9
College baseball
SUNY Canton 13, Cazenovia 4
Cazenovia 5, SUNY Canton 4
College softball
SUNY Geneseo 12, SUNY Potsdam 0
SUNY Geneseo 7, SUNY Potsdam 1
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Canton 11, OFA 6
St. Lawrence Central 16, Massena 4
